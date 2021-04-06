QASH Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One QASH token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges. QASH has a total market cap of $60.13 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QASH has traded 62.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00059958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00020608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.54 or 0.00662582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00078885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00031606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com

Buying and Selling QASH

