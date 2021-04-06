Qcash (QC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $68.50 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Qcash token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges. Qcash has a market capitalization of $68.50 million and approximately $1.20 billion worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qcash has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00073763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.89 or 0.00269729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00112459 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $433.81 or 0.00750600 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00030964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011548 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

