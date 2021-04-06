QLC Chain Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $29.00 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00073963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.97 or 0.00287128 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00105892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $439.10 or 0.00755096 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00030919 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,193.40 or 1.00071242 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

