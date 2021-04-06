Qtum (QTUM) Trading 62.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $1.43 billion and $2.52 billion worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $14.58 or 0.00025087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 62.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,297,048 coins and its circulating supply is 98,263,245 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars.

