QuadrantProtocol Price Down 15.3% This Week (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $8.29 million and approximately $137,111.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00057363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $403.90 or 0.00686877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00076580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00030661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol (CRYPTO:EQUAD) is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,022,031 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

