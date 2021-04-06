QuadrantProtocol Price Down 18.3% Over Last Week (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $7.38 million and approximately $128,297.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00059728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $378.12 or 0.00655120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00078978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00031268 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

EQUAD is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,022,031 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

