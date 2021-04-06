Qualtrics International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 7,319 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,937% compared to the average daily volume of 241 put options.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.39.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Shares of XM opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.21.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.50 million. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.