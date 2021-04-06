Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Holdings Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 23.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after buying an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 73.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after buying an additional 51,294 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 23.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 56.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.80.

Qualys stock opened at $105.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.04. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.42 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Qualys’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $2,319,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 237,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,436,834.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.76, for a total transaction of $382,448.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,325,866.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,912 shares of company stock worth $3,763,470. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

