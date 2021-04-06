Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.49

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.49 and traded as high as $27.49. Quanex Building Products shares last traded at $27.14, with a volume of 177,924 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $912.99 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.49.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

In other Quanex Building Products news, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $556,776.00. Also, CFO Scott M. Zuehlke sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $210,073.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,505 shares in the company, valued at $873,321.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,640,230. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,034,000 after buying an additional 136,143 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,795,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,972,000 after purchasing an additional 86,940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 18,679 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 331,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 101,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 274.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 175,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 128,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.