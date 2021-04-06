Quant (QNT) Price Tops $38.42

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Quant token can now be bought for $38.42 or 0.00066004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Quant has a market cap of $463.82 million and $8.09 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003400 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000079 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quant Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.