Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) traded up 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.49 and last traded at $67.42. Approximately 4,914 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 458,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.18.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. The company had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $214,568.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $132,176.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,277 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,139 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 407.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 35,819 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at $738,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Quanterix by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

