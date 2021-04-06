Quantstamp Price Hits $0.12 (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Quantstamp coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $85.71 million and $4.80 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00059289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00021500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $378.37 or 0.00654667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00078684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00031281 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

