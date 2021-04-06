Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading Up 70.2% This Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 70.2% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000902 BTC on exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $38.53 million and approximately $138,660.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,996.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,107.00 or 0.03633004 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.68 or 0.00413266 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $683.19 or 0.01177991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.58 or 0.00464830 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $277.85 or 0.00479077 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00034230 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.69 or 0.00328796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,678,601 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

