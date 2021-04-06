QuarkChain Price Hits $0.0459 (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $293.53 million and $55.13 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0459 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00054836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.34 or 0.00686697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00076765 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00030745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain is a token. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

