Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX:QHL) Insider Patrick Largier Purchases 400,000 Shares

Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX:QHL) insider Patrick Largier acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,400.00 ($17,428.57).

Patrick Largier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Patrick Largier acquired 400,000 shares of Quickstep stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,000.00 ($18,571.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Quickstep Holdings Limited manufactures advanced composites for the aerospace, defense, automotive, and other advanced sectors in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It produces aerospace-grade advanced composites .Quickstep Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Bankstown, Australia.

