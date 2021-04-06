QUINADS Hits Market Cap of $281,301.54 (QUIN)

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One QUINADS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. QUINADS has a total market capitalization of $281,301.54 and approximately $855.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QUINADS has traded up 14.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QUINADS alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00066441 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003573 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000089 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000945 BTC.

About QUINADS

QUIN is a coin. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,294,999,111 coins. The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com

QUINADS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINADS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUINADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUINADS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.