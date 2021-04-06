Quiztok (QTCON) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Quiztok has a market cap of $77.24 million and approximately $30.69 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quiztok has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Quiztok coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crypto User Base (CUB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

QTCON is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 689,343,317 coins. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

