QunQun (QUN) Trading Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One QunQun token can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QunQun has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. QunQun has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $764,426.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00058463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.52 or 0.00675419 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00075656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00030692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun is a token. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

