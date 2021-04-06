Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 11,441 shares.The stock last traded at $12.97 and had previously closed at $13.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.