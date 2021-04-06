R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RCM shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other R1 RCM news, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $859,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,909,075.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 5,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $146,683.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,776.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,092 shares of company stock worth $3,687,732. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 9,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 275.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.70.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. The business had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

