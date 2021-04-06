Radicle (RAD) Hits Market Cap of $69.35 Million

Radicle (CURRENCY:RAD) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for $14.14 or 0.00024221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Radicle has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Radicle has a market capitalization of $69.35 million and $2.03 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00073733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.00284688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00103914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.44 or 0.00745750 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00030383 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011586 BTC.

About Radicle

Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle

Radicle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars.

