Radix Market Capitalization Reaches $103.22 Million (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Radix token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a market cap of $103.22 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radix has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00074448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00287868 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.42 or 0.00108711 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $440.31 or 0.00754760 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00031438 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011689 BTC.

Radix Profile

The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com

