Ragnarok Hits One Day Volume of $108.00 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Ragnarok coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ragnarok has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Ragnarok has a market capitalization of $9,526.30 and approximately $108.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00074815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.16 or 0.00293389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00106345 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.39 or 0.00767538 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00030299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012326 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ragnarok Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

