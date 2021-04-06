Ragnarok (RAGNA) Price Tops $0.0006

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Ragnarok coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Ragnarok has a market cap of $9,526.30 and $108.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00074815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.16 or 0.00293389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00106345 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.39 or 0.00767538 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00030299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012326 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

