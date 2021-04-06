Ragnarok Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.00 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded down 50.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Ragnarok has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Ragnarok has a market cap of $9,429.49 and $13.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ragnarok coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00073952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.75 or 0.00273103 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00115108 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.81 or 0.00761787 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,884.66 or 0.99581857 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00017550 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ragnarok Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

