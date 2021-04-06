Raise (RAISE) Market Cap Hits $256,591.71

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. Raise has a total market cap of $256,591.71 and $1,484.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raise has traded up 60.6% against the dollar. One Raise coin can now be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00059715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00021914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.11 or 0.00658333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00078773 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00031449 BTC.

About Raise

RAISE is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

