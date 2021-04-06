Raise Reaches Market Capitalization of $225,359.38 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Raise has a total market capitalization of $225,359.38 and approximately $1,045.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Raise has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar. One Raise coin can now be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00057947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.56 or 0.00698060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00076173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00030450 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

Raise is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

