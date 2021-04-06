RAMP (RAMP) Market Capitalization Tops $151.61 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. RAMP has a market capitalization of $151.61 million and approximately $25.22 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP token can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RAMP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00074152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00288681 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00103641 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $435.34 or 0.00744870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030509 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011540 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,444,945 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.