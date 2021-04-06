Rapidz (RPZX) Trading 5.2% Higher This Week

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Rapidz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rapidz has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $46,956.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rapidz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00058722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00019990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.52 or 0.00662176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00078848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00030867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Rapidz Token Profile

Rapidz (RPZX) is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,727,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rapidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.