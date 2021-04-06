Rarible Price Tops $35.13 on Major Exchanges (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $30.05 million and approximately $19.55 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible coin can currently be purchased for approximately $35.13 or 0.00060160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rarible alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00059234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.47 or 0.00668664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00079234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00030827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

About Rarible

RARI is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 855,330 coins. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.