Ratecoin (XRA) Market Capitalization Hits $71,335.31

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last week, Ratecoin has traded 50.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ratecoin has a market cap of $71,335.31 and approximately $30.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ratecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ratecoin alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ratecoin Profile

Ratecoin (XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Ratecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ratecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ratecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.