Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,808.00

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,808 ($23.62) and last traded at GBX 1,786 ($23.33), with a volume of 1309 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,770 ($23.13).

RAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,846 ($24.12) to GBX 2,184 ($28.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,904.14 ($24.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,638.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,572. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $25.00. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 1.47%.

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

