Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,808.00

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,808 ($23.62) and last traded at GBX 1,786 ($23.33), with a volume of 1309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,770 ($23.13).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RAT shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,846 ($24.12) to GBX 2,184 ($28.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rathbone Brothers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,904.14 ($24.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,638.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,572.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $25.00. Rathbone Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 1.47%.

About Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

