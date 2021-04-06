Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on RTLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

RTLR stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.46 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%. Research analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

