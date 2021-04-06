Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading 43.1% Higher Over Last Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 38.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $13.10 million and $79,003.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 43.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00073814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.94 or 0.00286422 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00104156 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $435.00 or 0.00746358 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00029878 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011829 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,405,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

