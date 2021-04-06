Raydium (RAY) One Day Volume Tops $10.51 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. Raydium has a total market cap of $241.30 million and approximately $10.51 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Raydium has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can now be bought for approximately $9.53 or 0.00016351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00074530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00283892 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.78 or 0.00104313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.02 or 0.00744849 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00030562 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,069.53 or 0.99656290 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,326,509 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

