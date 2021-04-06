Raymond James Boosts Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target to $8.50

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $8.25 to $8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 90.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

OTCMKTS SPGYF traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.46. 83,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,774. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $5.40.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

