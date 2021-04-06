Raymond James Cuts Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to $29.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $31.50 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 38.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.93. The company had a trading volume of 873,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,060,496. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 22.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $763,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,351,993 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $77,175,000 after purchasing an additional 102,133 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $63,511,000. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $21,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

