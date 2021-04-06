Raymond James Cuts Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target to $10.00

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of CDE traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,924. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $228.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,639 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Coeur Mining by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 51.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 13.6% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,144,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after buying an additional 256,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

