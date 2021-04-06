Raymond James Lowers Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target to $9.50

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its target price dropped by Raymond James from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.04.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAND traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 83,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,957. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 183.55 and a beta of 1.05. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.