Raymond James Trims Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Target Price to $10.50

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 44.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “focus list” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

NYSE KGC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 834,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,115,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 76.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 355,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 42,396 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,241,152 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,812,000 after buying an additional 493,661 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $4,911,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kinross Gold by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 320,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

