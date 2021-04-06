RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of RE/MAX worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMAX. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 46,354 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,284 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point cut RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. RE/MAX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $106,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,204 shares of company stock valued at $128,507. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RMAX opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 1.55. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 4.80%. Equities analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

RE/MAX Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which operates through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate franchise services. Its brands include RE/MAX real estate brokerage services and Motto Mortgage brokerage franchises. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other.

