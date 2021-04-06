Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Ready Capital posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4,100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

RC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

RC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 11,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,681. Ready Capital has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $736.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RC. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,862,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 168,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,540,000 after acquiring an additional 152,116 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $989,000. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

