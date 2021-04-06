Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.58 and last traded at $12.53. Approximately 650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

