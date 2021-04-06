Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wacker Chemie (WCH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Wacker Chemie (ETR: WCH):

4/1/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €131.00 ($154.12) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €118.00 ($138.82) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €125.00 ($147.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €124.00 ($145.88) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €123.00 ($144.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €153.00 ($180.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €137.00 ($161.18) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €137.00 ($161.18) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €132.00 ($155.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €137.00 ($161.18) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR WCH traded up €2.15 ($2.53) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €123.50 ($145.29). 112,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,420. Wacker Chemie AG has a 12 month low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 12 month high of €131.55 ($154.76). The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion and a PE ratio of 32.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of €113.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of €105.71.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

