Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Upstart (UPST)

3/29/2021 – Upstart had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Upstart was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Upstart was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $57.00.

NASDAQ:UPST traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.02. 7,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,944. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $165.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.95.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. Upstart’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $642,000.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

