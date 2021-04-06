Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.69

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.69 and traded as high as $18.59. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $18.52, with a volume of 256,606 shares trading hands.

RBGLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.