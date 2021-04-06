Redd (RDD) Market Cap Reaches $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,532.87 or 0.99650760 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00036569 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010381 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00100112 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001239 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005299 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

