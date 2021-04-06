ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0070

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $200.82 million and $5.06 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,760.19 or 0.99831608 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00037060 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $274.75 or 0.00474870 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $480.10 or 0.00829795 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.12 or 0.00325148 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00101568 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004160 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

