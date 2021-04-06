ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0072

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $207.70 million and $6.55 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,354.99 or 0.99605044 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00038229 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010310 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $269.01 or 0.00459175 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.46 or 0.00843989 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.35 or 0.00324899 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00094151 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004026 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.